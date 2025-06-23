Dungannon man admits assault charge

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:26 BST

A man with a Dungannon address pleaded guilty to assaulting another man when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Bernardino Alves, aged 41, from Elm Court in Dungannon, is charged with assaulting the man thereby causing him actual bodily harm on November 24 last year.

A defence lawyer suggested the court ordered a pre-sentence report in the case.

District Judge Conor Heaney remarked that Alves has “a relevant record”.

He said in the circumstances he would adjourn the matter until July 30 for a report.

