A man who allegedly put a young shop worker in fear for his life, was refused bail when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Stuart Greenaway, aged 37, from Derrylee Road, Dungannon, faces charges of attempted robbery, common assault, possessing an offensive weapon, a bottle, possessing article with a bladepoint, scissors, criminal damage of a police cell van, and theft of £400, a mobile phone and a pair of scissors on October 8.

A police officer said she could connect Greenaway to the charges.

She said at approximately 9.37pm a male entered the Spar at Main Street in Augher on October 8 with scissors and two mobile phones and was running around causing a disturbance and going behind the counter.

She alleged he grabbed one worker and kneed him and stood over him with a bottle as if he was going to use it as a weapon, making him fear for his immediate safety.

When Greenaway was arrested, the officer said he was put in a cell van where he repeatedly spat.

Continuing, she alleged he had snatched a mobile phone from his sister and stole £400 from a kitchen drawer.

She said that Greenaway, who was subject to bail, told police all the allegations were lies.

The officer said police were opposed to bail because the accused had put a young shop worker in fear for his life and there was a risk of reoffending.

A defence lawyer stressed Greenaway had apologised to the police during interview.

He said at no point had he attempted to rob or remove anything from the shop.

The lawyer said the accused had been paranoid and had gone behind the counter for safety.

He said police had taken him directly to Craigavon Hospital.

The lawyer said that Greenaway had a safe address to go to and that remained open to him.

He added that the accused did not have a significant record and was at a “very low point and was anxious to deal it”.

District Judge Francis Rafferty refused a bail application to protect the public and prevent further offending.

He remanded Greenaway into custody to appear in court again by video link on October 15.