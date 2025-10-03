A Co Tyrone man spotted trying to hide something between his legs and later attempting to destroy cocaine, has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service.

Matthew McClements, aged 28, from Laurel View, Dungannon, was sentenced for possessing the Class A drug, obstructing police, and resisting police.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that on July 4, police at Ballygawley oberved a BMW with a brake light that did not work.

The lawyer said following the vehicle they noticed the defendant putting something between his legs and stopped the car.

She said McClements resisted police when they tried to search him and located a bag of cocaine in his waistband.

He was placed in the police vehicle and was observed attempting to destroy the evidence.

The lawyer said a total of 13 grams of cocaine, valued at £1,560, was seized.

The prosecutor said McClements has a record and admitted the offences.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was ashamed of himself.

He pointed out that McClements had become a father in recent days and now had responsibilities.

The lawyer asked the court to deal with the defendant in accordance with the recommendation in the pre-sentence report.

District Judge Francis Rafferty told the defendant he was not providing his young child with a good example of how to behave.

He warned that he would need to act responsibly in future.

Imposing Community Service on each of the charges, the judge also made a destruction order for the cocaine.