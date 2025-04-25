Dungannon man told he has a ‘bad record for a 20-year-old’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Dungannon man has been handed a suspended prison sentence and banned from the roads for two years after pleading guilty to a catalogue of motoring offences.

Jamie McDonagh, 20, whose address was given as Sycamore Heights in Dungannon, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 23, charged with a number of offences, including driving whilst disqualified, no vehicle test certificate, no vehicle excise licence, no insurance, and having a defective tyre.

The court heard that on January 18, 2024 at 11.30am, police on mobile patrol in the Lurganboy Lane and Kindrun area of Dungannon observed a Volkswagen Golf being driven by the defendant.

The police observed the vehicle park on the footpath and the defendant walk away from the vehicle, which it was said he did to avoid the police.

Dungannon courthouse. Pic credit: National World

Checks showed the defendant was a disqualified driver, that he was not the registered owner of the vehicle, and that he was not named on the vehicle’s insurance policy.

Police also carried out checks of the vehicle and noted the front offside tyre was “well below the legal tread limit”.

The defendant and his property was searched and the key to the car was found in the garden at the rear of the property.

During interview the defendant made no comment.

A defence lawyer acknowledged the defendant had “a record for a similar type of offending.”

He continued: “Thankfully there has been no further offending. I respectfully suggest he had turned his life around.

"He is aware he is now walking a very thin line and any further offending will almost inevitably result in a period of imprisonment.”

During sentencing Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer told the defendant: “You do have a bad record for a 20-year-old.

"You committed the offence of driving whilst disqualified, which normally attracts a prison sentence.”

On the charge of driving whilst disqualified, Mr Mateer imposed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He also disqualified the defendant from driving for two years.

On the charge of having no insurance, Mr Mateer also imposed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

On the charges of no test certificate, no vehicle licence, and a defective tyre, he imposed a fine of £75 on each charge, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.