Dunloy man drove car in a dangerous condition nine years after its MOT ran out

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2025, 12:45 BST
A man caught driving a car which was in a dangerous condition nine years after the MOT expired, has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £1,000.

Marc McQuilken (20), of Tullaghans Road near Dunloy, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Police spotted the defendant driving a Volkswagen Golf near Ballymena in April 2024. They noted he was using a mobile phone and was not wearing a seat belt.

He had a previous record.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Police examined the car and found the front tyres, windscreen wiper and washers, lights, exhaust system and brakes were defective.

The vehicle test certificate had expired in 2015.

"Sharp edges" on the badly corroded wings of the car were dangerous and a rear axle was badly corroded, the court heard.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the vehicle was "clearly not roadworthy".

The defendant admitted 14 charges including using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and was fined a total of £1,060.

