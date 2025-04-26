Dunloy man drove car in a dangerous condition nine years after its MOT ran out
Marc McQuilken (20), of Tullaghans Road near Dunloy, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
Police spotted the defendant driving a Volkswagen Golf near Ballymena in April 2024. They noted he was using a mobile phone and was not wearing a seat belt.
He had a previous record.
Police examined the car and found the front tyres, windscreen wiper and washers, lights, exhaust system and brakes were defective.
The vehicle test certificate had expired in 2015.
"Sharp edges" on the badly corroded wings of the car were dangerous and a rear axle was badly corroded, the court heard.
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the vehicle was "clearly not roadworthy".
The defendant admitted 14 charges including using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and was fined a total of £1,060.