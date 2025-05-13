The father of missing man Jason Hughes has appeared in court accused of assaulting his wife.

Anthony Joseph James Hughes, aged 61, from Hillcrest Mews, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison accused of assault on March 28 this year.

The court heard that on March 29, 2025, police received a report of ‘an ongoing domestic assault’ at the family home where the injured party reported that her husband had assaulted her.

"During the initial call the defendant can be heard hitting the injured party,” said the prosecutor. The injured party said she had been punched to the face causing “a small cut above her right eyebrow”.

Hughes’ solicitor, Ms Siún Downey, confirmed to the court that all her client’s previous convictions for assault were the same victim, his wife.

"Mr and Mrs Hughes have been together for over 30 years. They have went through an extremely difficult period in their lives over the last nine months,” said Ms Downey.

"One of their sons was found dead on the streets of Belfast. The other son has not been found and has not accessed his bank account after he has left jail,” she revealed.

Christopher Hughes died suddenly on July 24 last year. Jason Hughes has been missing since April 26 last year.

"Both Mr Hughes and Mrs Hughes are extremely vulnerable individuals. I know that doesn’t help Mr Hughes in this case,” said Ms Downey, adding that the couple had been having an argument about the son who is missing.

"Mrs Hughes is such a vulnerable individual that the police have been leaving food packages to her on a daily basis since Mr Hughes went into custody. Mr Hughes is her full-time carer,” she said.

"Your Worship, I am asking you to do something I wouldn’t ask in usual circumstances and that is not to grant the Restraining Order. Mrs Hughes has been phoning our office on a daily basis asking when Mr Hughes can be released. She is really struggling without him.

"I appreciate his record does him absolutely no favours whatsoever, but the reality is that this woman does not want a Restraining Order. She has phoned police for help. Mr Hughes has now been in custody since April 4. I know there is a domestic abuse element to this. I am not seeking to blame the IP (injured party) in this. I am simply stating the IP does not want a Restraining Order.

"It’s a unique situation and not one I come across every day. They are both chronic alcoholics and have been as long as I have known the family and I have known them for over 20 years,” the solicitor said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan, after hearing that the request for a Restraining Order had come from the Prosecution, said he would not grant the order.

"The difficulty is Mr Hughes’ record. I do appreciate there is an apparent tragic background for one son and an already tragic background in relation to another. Both defendant and victim are described as vulnerable but they want to be together,” he said, sentencing Hughes to four months in prison.

"Mr Hughes, I know there are issues in the background. Domestic violence cannot be tolerated no matter what issues lead to it,” he said.