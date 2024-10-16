Former Lurgan church director faces trial on allegations of defrauding the parish funds of £745,950

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former director of a Lurgan church has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with defrauding the church of almost three quarters of a million pounds.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Godfrey Ellis, aged 53, from Clanconnell Gardens in Waringstown appeared before the court on Wednesday and confirmed he was aware of the charges against him.

-

Shankill Parish Church, Lurgan.

-

Those charges consisted of three counts of defrauding the trustees of Shankill Parish Church in Lurgan by abusing his position of trust and a further count of forgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One charge before the court alleges that the defendant, between July 26, 2011 and January 16, 2020, dishonestly abused his position of trust and credited £643,637.31 into his own bank accounts.

A second charge claimed the defendant, between August 18, 2015 and January 7, 2020, used parish funds to make payments on credit cards in his name to the value of £102,313.

A third charge claims the defendant, between January 1, 2020 and January 31, 2020 reported the bank balance of the parish stood at £30,482 in credit when in fact it was £38,847 in overdraft.

A fourth charge claimed that on February 9, 2020 the defendant forged a cheque purporting to be countersigned by another director in the parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case to answer. Ellis’ defence solicitor conceded and District Judge Michael Ranaghan said that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case.

Ellis was freed on £500 bail to attend Craigavon Crown Court on November 22 for arraignment with a pre-arraignment date of October 25. The defendant was also granted legal aid.