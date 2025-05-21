Galgorm man is accused of disclosing private image of a woman
Adam Mairs (32), of Fenaghy Park, is also charged with improper use of a communications network; harassment and breach of Restraining Orders.
The charges relate to March 24 this year. He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Thursday.
A prosecutor said the full case file is due from police with her department by June 27.
The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to June 12.