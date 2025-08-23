A 39-year-old man, who kicked off at Craigavon Area Hospital and damaged an Observation machine, has been told he must pay for it or go to jail.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gyles Kristan Rainer, aged 39, from Pine View Court, Gilford, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with criminal damage and three counts of assaulting police.

-

Craigavon Area Hospital Emergency Department. Picture: National World

-

Police were called to Craigavon Area Hospital on July 16 this year regarding two reports of the defendant’s behaviour on a ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst being treated he grabbed an Observation machine, owned by the NHS, and threw it on the ground ‘forcefully causing it to break’. The Prosecutor revealed the machine is now out of use.

The defendant then ‘lunged’ towards one officer and grabbed his duty belt. Rainer was then handcuffed and he kicked another officer in the stomach and thigh. He also squeezed the hand of another officer ‘hard’.

While in custody he ‘intentionally spat’ at another officer through the cell door latch. During interview he made no admissions to the criminal damage. “He appeared to laugh. He agreed it was him but denied that he caused any damage,” said the Prosecutor.

She added that Rainer told police during interview he was a single parent and ‘in distress’. He said to police: “I’ve fxxked up and I’m really sorry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor said he would ‘short circuit’ the case. “The matter is extremely serious and I am sure your client realises in reaches the custody threshold,” said DDJ Trainor asking what Rainer did for a living.

Barrister Mr Joel Lindsay, instructed by Gus Campbell Solicitors, said his client had been working as a process operative until this incident.

The DDJ asked if he has custody of a child. Mr Lindsay said his client is ‘horrified’ by his behaviour. The DDJ said he might be ‘horrified’ when he hears the outcome of this court.

He said he wouldn’t sentence Rainer until he had the money in court in cash to pay for the damage to the Observation machine. “I don’t want to hear stories about him being unemployed. He broke the machine. He said he didn’t. Now he says he did,” said the DDJ telling Rainer if he didn’t pay restitution he would be jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Prosecution to sort out with the Hospital how much restitution is. “I am told there is a machine in the hospital which is out of action because of you. It could run into thousands,” said the Deputy District Judge.

Mr Lindsay said he hopes it is just the monitor which was damaged but didn’t know.

The Deputy District Judge asked if Rainer is on benefits which his barrister confirmed. “He needn’t be waiving that at me in 6 weeks time as to why he has no money with him. I will tell you now, if you don’t pay for that machine, you are going to prison.”

Rainer was told he must cooperate with the Probation Service for a Pre Sentence Report ahead of his sentencing. The case was adjourned until September 24. He was released on his own bail of £500.