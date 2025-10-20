A man breached a Non-Molestation Order by stopping and speaking to his ex-wife as she walked along the Antrim coast, a court has heard.

The defendant – Philip Abram, aged 35, of Carnagear near Glenarm – committed the offence at the Coast Road, Glenarm on July 23 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told on Thursday, October 16, that the defendant drove past his ex-wife and then he turned his van around and stopped and spoke to her.

The court heard the woman felt "intimidated" by the defendant’s presence and had walked off but that he reversed the vehicle.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The woman then began to run and the defendant had then driven off, the court was told.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter commented that the woman was "no doubt frightened" by the incident.

He put the defendant on Probation for a year.

A one-year Restraining Order was also put in place.