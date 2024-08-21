Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hidden camera footage was used as evidence to convict a carer of stealing from an elderly woman with dementia, a Craigavon court has heard.

Malagorzata Skwara, aged 57, from Swallowfield Court, Portadown appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court convicted of three counts of theft.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on January 3 this year, police received a report from the victim’s son that his mother, who has dementia and receives full time care, had money taken from her purse on three occasions.

The prosecutor said the victim’s son and daughter care for their mother and noticed money was going missing and began to count it.

“On a number of occasions £20 was unaccounted for,” she said, adding that the only person who was with the woman was Skwara.

They installed a camera near where their mother’s handbag was and it captured Skwara firstly bringing the victim into another room before returning to take money from the handbag. She claimed she was taking it to buy a lipstick for the elderly woman, however this was not declared to her employers.

"She was interviewed and she attempted to blame the injured party as a result of her dementia and hallucinations,” said the prosecutor, adding Skwara has no criminal record.

The prosecutor revealed the Public Prosecution Service received correspondence from the victim’s family asking for leniency.

Skwara’s barrister Mr David McKeown said his client’s difficulty is that she contested the matter. He said his client had worked for nearly three years through a recruitment agency caring for others and “received glowing reports” from a number of individuals.

He added there were no other complaints about Skwara, according to the recruitment agency, and has a number of references from people she has cared for.

Mr McKeown added that she will also be subject to proceedings in the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority and may be banned from work in this area. He also said that Skwara had been suspended from her role pending the outcome of the proceedings.

He added that Skwara also cares for her grandchild when her daughter is at work. Mr McKeown said that while she didn’t agree with district judge Michael Ranaghan’s finding her guilty, she did respect the court and asked for the judge’s leniency.

When asked by the district judge, the prosecutor said the email from the victim’s family was sent after Skwara was convicted of stealing from their mother. It stated: “Regarding the above case we, the family of the victim, would like to ask for leniency against the accused.

"We appreciate that, while the final decision is made by the judge and we totally respect that, the accused always showed our mother kindness and, in return, our mother looked forward to the days she was working. We were totally shocked when the thefts were discovered to have been done by her. We felt it was so out of character.”

District Judge Ranaghan said when he had convicted the defendant it had been clear he was going to send her to prison but, after hearing the plea from the family, he sentenced her to eight months in prison suspended for one year for theft from a “helpless victim of dementia”.

"It was a gross and exaggerated breach of trust,” said the district judge.