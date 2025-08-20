Issues around Angolan diplomatic immunity in a romance scam worth approximately £800,000 have been raised in a case against a Donaghcloney car salesman accused of fraud.

Glenn Hilary, aged 54, from Hall Road, Donaghcloney, faces 11 charges of transferring criminal property and a single charge of entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

No details of the case were shared in court, however the charges involved monies totalling £231,976.53 and $746,954 Australian Dollars.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Hilary’s barrister, Mr Patrick Taggart, instructed by KRW Law, said there were applications in relation to charges five and six in the case which was listed for a Preliminary Enquiry – the legal step in moving a case to Crown Court.

Mr Taggart had previously said he was challenging the committal via submissions but, due to holidays, he hadn’t finished the skeleton argument.

"The case is quite complicated with issues around Angolan diplomatic immunity in a romance scam worth approximately £800k,” said Mr Taggart.

The case was adjourned until September 17.