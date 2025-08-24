A perpetrator of domestic violence went straight to his victim’s house when released from prison, a court has been told.

The court also heard claims that Joseph Kevin Magee (37) attacked the same woman again, leaving her with three broken fingers and bruising.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Saturday, Magee, of Mark Street in Lurgan, was charged with four offences alleged to have been committed between August 14-16, 2025 including inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, theft of a mobile phone and house keys and causing criminal damage to the phone and a TV.

Objecting to Magee being freed on bail, a detective constable said it was on August 17 when a friend of the alleged victim told police she had been assaulted by Magee.

The court heard that having been jailed for actual bodily harm and attempted choking, Magee “got out of prison on August 13 and went straight to her house”.

According to the police case, Magee “was OK for the first few days but at some stage, became angry” and began to be abusive and violent towards the complainant.

Magee, the court heard, is alleged to have broken a TV, smashed her phone and at one point, when kicking and punching the woman, she raised her hands to protect herself and sustained three broken fingers.

Arrested and interviewed, Magee “made counter allegations” and labelled her accusations as “all fabricated”.

Objecting to bail, the detective said Magee is still on licence for the earlier attack on the same woman, submitting that along with his record of more than 100 previous convictions and multiple bail breaches and arrest warrants, there was a risk of further offending.

Magee’s defence lawyer claimed that “it’s not just one-way traffic, it’s a relationship with a lot of animosity” so with Magee having made counter allegations, that bail could be granted subject to conditions.

Refusing bail, District Judge Eamon King said: "This man is charged with domestic violence matters, there is a history of domestic violence and there is a high risk injured party who has been a victim at his hands in a previous court, where he appears to have received a pretty substantial sentence.”

The case was adjourned to September 19.