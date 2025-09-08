Judge tells man who took part in 'unprovoked attack' in Magherafelt his behaviour was 'completely outrageous'

A man who took part in what was described as an unprovoked attack on the occupants of a car outside a Magherafelt off licence, has been placed on Probation for 18 months.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Pupin, aged 24, a galvaniser, from Barons Court, Magherafelt, was also ordered to pay £200 each two of the injured parties.

Sentencing Pupin on charges of common assault and disorderly behaviour, District Judge Conor Heaney told him his behaviour had been "completely outrageous".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magherafelt Magisrates Court heard that on November 18, 2023 at approximately 8.20pm, police were tasked to an ongoing fight outside an off licence at Broad Street in Magherafelt.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

Counsel prosecuting told the court a female said she was sitting in the car with her young sister and partner when two foreign nationals approached the vehicle and began kicking it, causing damage of approximately £600.

The lawyer said the female's partner got out to challenge the men and he was pushed, punched and kicked while her father, who was in the off licence, saw what was happening and came out to help and got punched.

Defence counsel explained the incident involved two assailants and it was clear from the CCTV footage that the other male had been the primary assailant in the matter.

She said he later absconded and was never apprehended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer described it as an appalling incident and an unprovoked attack and “there was no escaping that”.

"There had been a lot of alcohol onboard both Pupin and the other assailant,” she stressed.

However, she added this type of behavior was “out of character” for the defendant.