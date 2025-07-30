Police heard screams from inside a property in Portadown after they were tasked to a domestic disturbance, a court hears.

Jamie Simpson, aged 25, from Seagoe Park, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He faced sentencing for assaulting a woman on dates between April 30, and August 1 last year with the Domestic Violence aggravator attached.

A Prosecutor revealed that on Thursday August 1 last year police received a report about a ‘domestic’ at a house in Portadown.

"On arrival screams could be heard from inside the property,” said the Prosecutor adding that police entered the property and the victim told officers her partner had assaulted her.

"She also alleged he had hit her head off the floor a few times. There were obvious signs of disturbance within the property,” she said, adding the victim said there was domestic abuse within the relationship.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked if this is the case where he watched body worn footage. “I made a finding that the domestic violence offence was not made out as it was too vague but I did make a finding that the common assault with the domestic violence aggravator was made out," he said.

Simpson’s barrister Mr David McKeown said his client has “a history of mental health issues through drugs and alcohol”.

"I am very pleased to report that something has clicked with him. Whether it was that incident or a subsequent period of time in custody for a breach of bail which was ultimately found not proven by the High Court,” said Mr McKeown.

"He now appears a clean and sober individual. It is verified in the report (Pre Sentence Report) he is engaging with his GP and getting all the help he can,” said the barrister adding Simpson also has an addiction clinic coming up soon.

Mr McKeown said there was “no doubt this is a man who will need significant help with his mental health and his drug addiction”. He said Simpson was progressing with the Probation Service realising if he doesn’t take the help he needs he faces a “life sentence by instalments”.

"That period in custody has significantly impacted him,” said Mr McKeown adding his client understood the incident was “serious and he recognises that”.

"He is fully aware of the difficulty he has caused for his partner at that time,” said Mr McKeown.

District Judge Ranaghan said he remember the body worn footage from the hearing and described it as “very bad”. “Your victim was very clearly impacted by your ridiculous behaviour on that date. This is common assault which has been aggravated by domestic abuse.”

He said he would extend the period of the Probation Order to 18 months to take into consideration that Simpson was deemed “unfit” for Community Service and to take into consideration the domestic violence aggravator.

He is also ordered to live at an approved address and must not live elsewhere without the prior approval of his Supervising Officer. He is also barred from developing any personal relationships without notifying his Supervising Officer. He must attend all GP appointments and actively participate in any programme of work recommended by that officer.

"In my mind this is a custody case if you breach your Probation Order,” he said.