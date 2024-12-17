Karen Cummings: Pair to appear in court charged with Banbridge murder
Both are expected to appear before Newry Court tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18.
The 40-year-old, who was a paediatric nurse at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, was found unconscious in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge on Saturday evening, 14 December. Sadly, she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The 32-year-old man is charged with murder, while the 42-year-old-man is charged with murder, firearms-related offences and handling stolen goods.
As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Earlier it was announced that two vigils were to take place in Newry and Banbridge this Thursday.
The Banbridge vigil will take place in Solitude Park, while the Newry gathering will be in the city’s Marcus Square. Both get underway at 6pm.
A post shared on behalf of the organisers said: “Karen is the 25th woman murdered in NI since 2020 and the seventh woman this year.
"A beautiful woman, a beloved mummy, daughter, sister, friend and cherished work colleague. She devoted her life to looking after her own children and many other children in her role as a pediatric nurse in Daisy Hill.
“Please come along and stand together in support of Karen's family and friends, and in solidarity to end violence against women and girls.”