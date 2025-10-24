Two men have been ordered to stand trial accused of the manslaughter of children's nurse Karen Cummings in Banbridge.

In addition to the manslaughter of Ms Cummings on December 14 last year, 33-year-old Glenn King, whose address was previously listed as of no fixed abode in Lurgan and Kevin McGuigan (43) were also charged with possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances on the same date.

McGuigan, previously from Annacloy Park, Hillsborough but now listed as c/o HMP Maghaberry, is further charged with possessing a double-barrelled shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a sawn-off shotgun without a certificate and handling stolen goods, namely a Baikal double-barrelled shotgun.

The pair had initially been charged with the murder of 40-year-old Ms Cummings but that has now been withdrawn by the PPS and will not proceed to the Crown Court.

Karen Cummings.

The mother-of-two was found unconscious with a serious head injury in Laurel Heights, Banbridge and died a short time later.

None of the alleged background facts were opened in court on Thursday but King’s defence barrister told District Judge Eamon King it was essentially a case of “manslaughter by gross negligence”.

Both he and defence counsel for McGuigan conceded there was a prima facie case against the two men and District Judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there is a case to answer.

Appearing at court by video link from prison, neither King nor McGuigan chose to comment on the charges or to call evidence on their own behalf.

Remanding them both back into custody, Judge King returned the case to Newry Crown Court and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on November 27.