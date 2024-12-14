A 21-year-old bike rider, who drove at speed on a public footpath and did ‘wheelies’ as a police car followed him, may face a jail sentence.

Padraig O’Neill, aged 21, from Hill Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having no insurance, no driving licence and dangerous driving.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

O’Neill’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, instructed by Madden and Finucane, said his client pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court heard that on August 31 this year at 12.05pm, police were on mobile patrol in Edward Street, Lurgan when they spotted a green Kawasaki scrambler motorcycle ‘riding at speed on the public footpath’.

"The scrambler cut across traffic, including oncoming traffic, and turned up Hill Street, Lurgan. Police remained behind the bike and observed the rider perform three wheelie manoeuvres on Hill Street whilst travelling at speed,” said the prosecutor, adding the rider turned right into an address in Hill Street. When he removed his helmet the police recognised him. He was arrested and told his bike was to be seized.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “This is very close to passing the custody threshold. I think that was a very bad episode of dangerous driving which put other people at severe risk. I appreciate he is only 21 but I think that and his record as well is poor.”

Speaking to O’Neill, the district judge said: “That driving was of exceptionally bad standard. I think the custody threshold might well be passed.”

He said he was giving O’Neill ‘a chance to attend with Probation’.

The case was adjourned until February 5 for a pre-sentence report. An interim driving disqualification was also invoked.