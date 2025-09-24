A man 'filmed' a neighbour and made a middle finger gesture as part of a harassment campaign, Ballymena Magistrates' Court has been told.

Jonathan McKay (55), with an address in the Kells area of Ballymena, harassed a female neighbour between August in 2024 and February this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant claimed to police there had had been "issues with dogs barking".

In one incident the defendant had said: "Away and f**k yourself, you aul b**tard".

He gave the "middle finger" to a CCTV camera and when the woman was standing outside her address McKay "appeared to be filming towards her property," a prosecutor said.

A defence solicitor said "it 'appeared' but he wasn't".

He said McKay intends to move away from the address.

The defendant also harassed another woman by sending a number of messages for a number of days at the end of March this year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant neither case "paints you in a very good light".

The judge said a personal statement from the neighbour showed she had suffered "significant emotional trauma".

The woman said that "home is somewhere somebody should feel safe in and all she really wants to do is live her life quietly without you causing her anxiety or distress".

He told the defendant if the behaviour is repeated he runs the risk of being jailed.

McKay was put on Probation for 18 months and a two-year Restraining Order was put in place.