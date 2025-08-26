Larne: insurance offence came to light after car was found damaged in a ditch

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 26th Aug 2025, 08:33 BST
A car was found damaged off a road near Larne and it emerged a motorist had been uninsured, a court has heard.

Jersey Magill (19), of Blackthorn Rise, Larne, had the offence detected at Ballymullock Road near the town on May 17 this year.

Most Popular

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court a police patrol spotted a damaged vehicle resting in a ditch near a bridge at a sweeping left hand bend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Seat Leon had extensive damage, making it undrivable, the court heard.

A defence solicitor told the court the defendant had a clear record.

The defendant was banned from driving for a week and was fined £200.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice