Larne man admits being concerned in supply of mephedrone

A 25-year-old Larne man has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug mephedrone.

Caelainn Campbell, formerly of an address at Lindara Drive but now of Ronald Street in the town, committed the offence on dates between and including January 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021.

He also admitted to possessing what is referred to on the court charge sheet as a 'psychoactive substance' with intent to supply it to another person on May 1, 2021; possessing 'criminal property' on May 1, 2021 and attempting to possess 'counterfeit currency' on April 22, 2021.

In addition, on May 1, 2021, the defendant had driven at Ballyhampton Road in Larne with excess alcohol in his breath.

The case at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was adjourned to the same court on July 1 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The defendant was given £500 bail.