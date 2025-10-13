Two women are accused of assaulting two females occasioning them actual bodily harm.

The accused are Kirsten McCalmont (32), of Drumahoe Gardens in Larne and Sarah Beech (33), formerly with an address in Larne but now listed as River View in Ballymena.

Beech is also charged with being disorderly at High Street in Larne.

The charges relate to October 27 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday the cases were adjourned to October 30.