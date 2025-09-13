Larne woman accused of fraud by abuse of position

A Larne woman has been charged with fraud by abuse of position.

The charges are that 'whilst occupying a position in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of (a named male) dishonestly abused that position in that having opened a current account in the sole name of the said (male) with (a bank) you failed to operate the said account as trustee for the benefit of (the male), with the intention, by means of the abuse of that position to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to (the male) or to expose (the male) to a risk of a loss'.