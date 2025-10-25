Learner driver took his aunt’s car to drive to McDonald’s, Lisburn court hears

A learner driver from Dunmurry has been banned from the roads after driving to McDonald’s in his aunt’s car.

Daniel Justice, 21, whose address was given as Glebe Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with a number of offences, including aggravated vehicle taking, using a motor vehicle without insurance, being an unaccompanied L driver, having no L plates displayed, and failing to provide a specimen.

The court heard that on July 27, 2025 at 2am, police on patrol in the Pantridge Road area observed a Skoda Fabia travelling at speed towards the Michael Ferguson Roundabout.

The police signalled for the vehicle to stop. When officers attempted to exit the police car, the defendant’s vehicle went backwards and caused damage to the car.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Officers spoke with the defendant, who admitted he wasn’t the owner of the vehicle and that he had a provisional driving licence.

He also told officers he had been smoking cannabis before driving.

He was arrested and conveyed to custody, where he refused to provide a sample of blood for a test and made no comment to questions put to him during interview.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant lives with his aunt and uncle and that, following a break up with his partner, he took his aunt’s car and drove to McDonald’s, which was said to be nearby.

He continued: “He had had a number of lessons but hadn’t passed his driving test. He accepts he should not have been driving and he asks me to apologise to the court.

"When he was stopped by the police he didn’t put the handbrake on correctly and it rolled back and caused a small bit of damage to the police car.

"It is something that isn’t in his character. He has no record whatsoever.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 16 months.

On the charge of aggravated taking of a vehicle, she also imposed a fine of £100, and on the charge of having no insurance, she imposed a fine of £200.

On the charges of being an unaccompanied learner driver and having no L plates displayed, Ms Watters imposed fines of £50 on each charge.

And for failing to provide a specimen, she imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.