Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man, who drove at 89 miles per hour on the M1 motorway as an L driver, had been going to pick up a friend from hospital, a court has heard.

Tony Punnoose, aged 30, from Thornleigh Manor, Benburb, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court, representing himself on charges including speeding on the M1 as an L driver, being unaccompanied as an L driver, failing to display L plates and being an L driver on a motorway.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 motorway. Picture: Google

-

Punnoose was aided by an Indian interpreter, however the court was told the interpreter spoke a different dialect to the defendant’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan revealed: “It transpires that Mr Punnoose can understand the interpreter in English. It’s the Northern Ireland accent, maybe just mine, that he struggles with.

"Just ask Mr Punnoose, in English – I know it sounds a bit daft – if he is happy to proceed,” said the district judge. The defendant’s response was ‘yes’ and he was pleading guilty to all the charges.

The court heard that on Tuesday May 7 this year, police were speed checking on the M1 eastbound. ,At 12.22pm Punnoose’s BMW was detected travelling at 89mph in a 70mph zone.

When they stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver they discovered he only had a Provisional driving licence, wasn’t displaying L plates and had no one accompanying him. L drivers are also not permitted on the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by the district judge why he was travelling at speed on the motorway, the interpreter said Punnoose was going to the hospital to pick up one of his friends who had surgery.

After some questions from the district judge, he told Punnoose that it “was not a laughing matter” and to simply answer the court’s questions.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “I am not getting much of an explanation but I think what Mr Punnoose has done is take a chance. It does not sound that the situation with his friend was particularly urgent.”

It transpired that Punnoose had his theory test booked for September 12 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the speeding offence, the unsupervised driving as an L driver and the no L plates charges he was disqualified from driving for one month. Also for each offence before the court he was fined £100 plus the £15 offender levy.