​​Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is not seeking the destruction of Max the puppy, court hears

​​Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is not seeking the destruction of Max, the stray puppy seized for allegedly being a pitbull, a senior barrister has declared.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the conclusion of the hearing over the fate of Max, senior barrister Donal Lunny KC, acting on behalf of LCCC, told the city’s magistrates’ court “there is no question of the dog being destroyed”.

Mr Lunny told District Judge Rosie Watters if she decided that Max did not meet the criteria for being a “pit-bull type breed, that’s the end of the matter".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If, on the other hand, she rules that he does meet type, “the council will deal with the exemption process” and will also apply for a contingent destruction order which means Max can be re-homed if his new owner is deemed as suitable and agrees to keep Max under certain conditions.

Max the puppy.

The court heard while there was a divergence of opinion between three council experts and an independent expert as to whether Max is a pit-bull type, there was agreement all round that he is not dangerous.

"There is no question of the dog being destroyed,” as long as conditions are met, declared Mr Lunny, adding that “there should not be any difficulty there”.

Under Breed Specific Legislation which was introduced in the UK and Northern Ireland in the early 90s, pit-bull type dogs are a banned breed and as such, the owner must have an exemption certificate or face having the dog humanely euthanised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much like the recently introduced exemption certificates for XL bullies, owners of dogs classed as pit-bull type must have their dog neutered or spayed, have a third party insurance policy, they have to be microchipped and when they’re out in public, the dog must be muzzled and kept on a short leash.

Before calling evidence, Mr Lunny told the court “it is important to remember the purpose of the dangerous dogs legislation, is to allow particularly vulnerable members of the public, such as children, to walk the streets, parks, visit friends, and even be in their own homes, without fear of attack by a dog, particularly a large, strong dog, of a type bred for fighting.”

He suggested that the principle of public safety being paramount “could be agreed by all,” adding that when it comes to assessing type, the decision is based on the balance of probabilities, rather than beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Lunny outlined to the court how Max was seized as a stray on December 5 and despite social media alerts and appeals, no one came forward to claim ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was first examined by council dog warden Craig Perera on December 10 and he formed the preliminary view that Max was pit-bull type.

Giving evidence to the court, Mr Perera said he performed a more formal examination on December 16 and concluded that Max “is a pit-bull type breed”.

Without knowing Mr Perera’s conclusions, the council’s Animal Welfare Officer, Nicola O’Hara said she examined Max in January this year and having taken various measurements, she came to the same conclusion.

The court heard that Ms O’Hara produced two reports and despite allegations that she had “doctored” her reports to fit an agenda, she told the court she produced the second report to reflect Max’s accurate age after a conversation with his original owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following examination, LCCC also employed former Mersey police officer Stuart Davidson to assess Max and he told the court that having been involved in dangerous dog legislation and examinations, he had also concluded that Max was a pit-bull type.

The three council witnesses also cast doubts on the methodology of the last witness, Dr. Helen Howell, but she gave evidence that of the 46 different breed-specific tests, Max met less than half of them.

She told Mr Lunny that having examined thousands of American pit-bulls in America and across the UK, it was her view that Max does not meet the criteria to be classed as a pit-bull type when his measurements and appearance are compared to breed standard guidance printed as long as 1977.

Thanking the experts and Mr Lunny for their efforts as “there’s clearly been a lot of work put into the case,” Judge Watters said she wanted to reflect and consider the evidence and reports before giving her ruling on October 2.