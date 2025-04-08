Lisburn judge tells man who drove whilst banned that she will 'feel let down' if he appears in court again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been handed a five-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for driving offences.

Gary Shortt, 28, whose address was given as Glenbawn Square in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 3, charged with driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance, possession of a Class C drug namely pregabalin, and possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The charges date back to May 9, 2024 when the defendant was stopped by police on the Laganbank Road in Lisburn.

Defence told the court the defendant gets two buses to get to work and “it is work that’s kept him out of trouble”.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

During sentencing District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “There is something positive going on in your life. You are lucky to have been given this opportunity.”

On the charges of driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance, Ms Watters imposed concurrent custodial sentences of five months, suspended for two years.

She also disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of two years.

On the charges of possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class C drug, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of two months, which she suspended for two years.

The district judge also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.

“If you are back in front of me I would feel let down,” Ms Watters told the defendant. "No more offending and make the most of it. Having a job is a very positive thing.”