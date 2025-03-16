A Dromore man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to a drugs-related charge at Lisburn Magistrates Court.

Logan Steele, 22, whose address was given as Beech Grove in Dromore, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 13, charged with possession of Class C drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard that on June 30, 2024, police were called to Lawnmount Crescent in Lisburn by a resident who had locked himself out of the house.

On entering the property, police located four bags of yellow tablets, said to be 197 bromazolam pills. More drugs were also found in the jacket and trousers of the defendant.

He was arrested and stated during interview that the jacket in which the drugs had been found was not his.

A defence lawyer told the court that three individuals shared the house and that the defendant did not live there.

"One was locked outside and called the police for assistance to get in,” he continued.

"All three men are highly influenced by drugs. There were drugs all over the property, including the sofa and cupboard.

"He said he was unaware that he was carrying the drugs on his person, the coat belonged to someone else.”

The defence lawyer continued: “This was the defendant’s lowest point. He is in a much better physical condition now.

"He is going to Community Addictions and attending St Luke’s psychiatric hospital in Armagh. He reports he has been drug and alcohol free for some time.

"The matter is not lost on him. It is a very serious charge and a very sad case.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a custodial sentence of five months, which he suspended for a period of two years.

During sentencing Mr Kennedy told the defendant: “Drugs are a scourge on our society and suppliers of drugs an even greater scourge.

“To your credit you seem to have turned your life around to some extent. If you keep the good work up you won’t come back to court again.”

Mr Kennedy also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs seized during the case.