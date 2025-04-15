Lisburn learner driver warned he is 'very close to being disqualified'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn man has been warned by a judge that he is “very close to being disqualified” from driving.

James William Jellie, 44, whose address was given as Ambleside Mews, appeared before the city’s magistrates court charged with being an unaccompanied L driver and failing to display L plates.

The court heard that on January 31, 2025 at 00.45am, police spoke to the defendant who was driving a vehicle in the Ambleside Mews area of the city.

Checks showed he was the holder of a provisional driving licence, however it was reported that he was unaccompanied at the time and that there were no L plates displayed on the vehicle.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Defence told the court the defendant had cooperated with the police and made full admission.

District Judge Rosie Watters warned the defendant he is “very close to being disqualified”.

Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150 on each of the charges, and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.