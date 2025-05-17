A Lisburn man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting using disorderly behaviour.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Chestnutt, 40, whose address was given as Limehurst Way, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

The charges date back to June 4, 2024 following an incident at Limehurst Way.

District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a custodial sentence of four months on each of the two charges before the court, which he suspended for 18 months.