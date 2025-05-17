Lisburn man given suspended jail term for disorderly behaviour and resisting PSNI officer

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 17th May 2025, 06:00 BST
A Lisburn man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting using disorderly behaviour.

Richard Chestnutt, 40, whose address was given as Limehurst Way, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

The charges date back to June 4, 2024 following an incident at Limehurst Way.

District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a custodial sentence of four months on each of the two charges before the court, which he suspended for 18 months.

