Lisburn man given suspended jail term for disorderly behaviour and resisting PSNI officer
A Lisburn man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting using disorderly behaviour.
Richard Chestnutt, 40, whose address was given as Limehurst Way, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty.
The charges date back to June 4, 2024 following an incident at Limehurst Way.
District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a custodial sentence of four months on each of the two charges before the court, which he suspended for 18 months.