A Lisburn man, who has a lengthy record for theft, has been given a one-month prison sentence, which has been suspended for a year.

Daniel McGreevy, aged 32, whose address was given as Gregg Street, appeared before the city’s magistrates court charged with theft from Eurospar of goods to the value of £6.50 on February 26, 2023.

The facts of the case were not opened in court.

Defence commented on the “vintage of the case”, with District Judge Rosie Watters stating: “It has taken a long time to come to court.”

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Ms Watters also noted that the defendant has been sentenced for six thefts which took place after this offence.

A defence lawyer continued: “He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. He has help from the mental health team in Lisburn.”

Ms Watters commented: “He has been dealt with so many times since this. I feel this should all have been deal with long ago,"

She imposed a one-month custodial sentence, which she suspended for one year.