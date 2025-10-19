Lisburn woman committed a 'meanand horrible offence’ by stealing from chip shop where she worked

A Lisburn woman who stole money from her employer has been given a 10-month prison sentence, which has been suspended for three years.

Melissa Harvey, 24, whose address was given as Milltown Avenue, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with 12 counts of theft from Simply Fish and Chips in Market Square in Lisburn, of which she was the assistant manager at the time.

The defendant had appeared before the court on September 18, 2025, when the case was adjourned for sentencing until October 16 to allow the defendant time to get together enough money to pay back to her former employer.

When the case was first before the court in September, it was revealed that the owner of the popular restaurant and takeaway had become suspicious, observing CCTV footage of the defendant taking money from the business on 12 separate occasions.

Woman was charged with stealing cash from her employer at Simply Fish and Chips in Lisburn city centre. Pic credit: Google

During the previous appearance in court, a defence lawyer told the court the defendant had a problem with gambling and was seeking help for the addiction.

He continued: “The defendant states she was fully aware of the impact of her actions. There is recognition that she’s hurt him [her employer] deeply.

"She’s appearing before the court with no previous convictions and has expressed her deep shame and remorse for her behaviour.”

District Judge Rosie Watters ordered the defendant to pay restitution of £559.44 and imposed a custodial sentence of 10 months, which she suspended for a period of three years.

During sentencing Ms Watters said: “It was a mean and horrible offence and had a terrible effect on the injured party.”