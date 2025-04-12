Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn woman has been told to complete 100 hours of community service, as well as pay compensation, for failing to pay a taxi fare.

Rebecca Reid, 29, whose address was given as Millbrook Walk in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with making off without paying.

The charge relates to an incident on April 30, 2024 when the defendant failed to pay a taxi fare which amounted to £50.

District Judge Rosie Watters ordered the defendant to complete 100 hours of community service.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The court was told that the defendant was currently in the process of completing another community service order and had to date finished 30 hours of service.

During sentencing, Ms Watters warned the defendant: “If you breach the order in any way you will be brought back before the court and dealt with in a different way.”

Ms Watters also ordered the defendant to pay £50 in compensation.