Lisburn woman stole from three Marks and Spencer stores using 'Scan & Shop'

A Lisburn woman who failed to pay for items from Marks and Spencer when using ‘scan and shop’ has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Nolan, 35, whose address was given as Grahams Place in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with four counts of theft.

The court heard that on August 26, 2024 police received a report from Marks and Spencer at Forestside of a theft by a female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were also informed that the same female had been involved in theft in other Marks and Spencer branches at Boucher Road and Upper Newtownards Road on three other occasions.

A Lisburn woman who failed to pay for items from Marks and Spencer when using ‘Scan & Shop’ has been given a suspended prison sentence. Picture: Google

It was stated that she used the store’s ‘scan and shop’ facility on her mobile phone.

It was reported she scanned and paid for some, but not all, of the items taken from the stores.

In total the value of the items not paid for amounted to £57.75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff reviewed the defendant’s M&S loyalty account and were able to identify her.

The defendant was interviewed and said that it was a genuine mistake.

Defence told the court: “These offences occurred over a period of four days. It is totally out of character.

"She is trying to train as a classroom assistant for special needs children and she is concerned about the impact any sentence would have on that.

"She takes the matter very seriously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of two months, suspended for 18 months, on each of the charges.

She also ordered the defendant to pay compensation to Marks and Spencer to the total of £57.75.