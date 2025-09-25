Lisburn woman 'with gambling problem' stole from chip shop where she worked by 'putting cash into her leggings'

A judge has deferred sentence in the case of a Lisburn woman who faces 12 counts of theft after stealing money from her employer.

Melissa Harvey, aged 24, whose address was given as Milltown Avenue in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with 12 counts of theft from Simply Fish and Chips in Market Square in Lisburn, of which she was the assistant manager at the time.

The court heard that on November 5, 2023, the owner of the city centre restaurant and takeaway was totalling up the cash from the night before.

When he couldn’t locate the cash bag, he checked the CCTV from the till area, which showed the defendant throwing a bag of receipts in the bin. He then checked her movements and observed her put an amount of cash from the till into her leggings.

This prompted him to look back on the CCTV footage and he noted what he believed to be 12 occurrences of theft.

He contacted police and gave them a spreadsheet of how he established the money was missing.

The police contacted the defendant, who provided a signed statement through her solicitor, making partial admission.

The court was further told that the defendant had questioned the amounts she was accused of stealing. However, she did plead guilty to the charges.

In total it was reported that the defendant stole £261.52.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had a problem with gambling and was seeking help for the addiction.

He continued: “The defendant states she was fully aware of the impact of her actions. There is recognition that she’s hurt him [her employer] deeply.

"She’s dealing with a gambling problem, not to make any excuses but to put it in context. This is something she’s addressing with her GP.

"She’s appearing before the court with no previous convictions and has expressed her deep shame and remorse for her behaviour. She was placed in a position of responsibility and that is something she abused.

"This isn’t a habitual criminal, she’s someone with more to offer society.

"The breach of trust is a significant aggravating feature but she’s expressed an understanding of that fact and she has shown remorse.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said she found the offences “very distasteful”.

Ms Watters questioned whether the defendant had the money available to pay back to the injured party as restitution.

She continued: “This was devastating for this man, who has suffered as a result of it. He had trusted this defendant. He made her assistant manager of his shop because he trusted her.

"If she had some sort of compassion for him she would have been saving up to pay him the money back.”

Defence asked Ms Watters to allow the defendant some time to gather together the money to pay back to the injured party.

Ms Watters adjourned the case for three weeks until October 16, to allow the defendant time to get money to pay restitution.

The defendant will also be sentenced on October 16.