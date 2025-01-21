Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Loughgall man, who went into Portadown for a drink, just got into his van to keep warm until a taxi arrived, Craigavon court hears.

Colin Williamson, aged 61, from Annahugh Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of being in charge of a vehicle after consuming too much alcohol.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

Williamson’s lawyer said his client had no points on his licence and no record.

The court heard that on December 17 last year, at around 1.10am, police were tasked following a report of a man who was intoxicated and behind the wheel of a vehicle.

"He appeared to be getting ready to drive off,” a Prosecutor said.

Police attended Obins Street 10 minutes later and found the defendant sitting in the driver’s seat. The engine was running, the lights were on. He “smelt strongly of intoxicating liquor and was slurring his words”.

A preliminary breath test was taken and read 69 micrograms of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath. After he was arrested an evidential breath test reading resulted in 64 mgs of alcohol. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Williamson’s lawyer said his client went for a drink in Portadown. Later he tried to get a taxi and sat in the van waiting to see if he could flag one down.

He pointed out the report to police was that the defendant was attempting to drive off however it was 10 minutes before the police arrived and he was still there "trying to keep himself warm”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan gave Williamson 10 penalty points and fined him £185 plus the £15 Offender Levy.