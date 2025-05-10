Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lurgan drug dealer and mother-of-four was selling drugs wrapped in kitchen roll, a court has heard.

Danielle Walsh, from Ben Crom, was charged with possession of the Class B drug cannabis and supply of cannabis on June 12 last year.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to both charges at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on June 12 last year, police on patrol spotted a man leaving the address of the defendant.

“The officers had reason to suspect that a drug deal had just taken place and stopped and searched the male,” a prosecutor told the court, adding that this man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and the matter has been dealt with.

Walsh’s property was then searched and cannabis was found.

“Some of this was wrapped in kitchen roll of the exact type as the drugs found on the male had been,” said the prosecutor.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he noted Walsh had received a Probation Order five days previous to this incident for similar offences.

Walsh’s barrister, Mr John Paul McCann, said his client had a “limited” but relevant record. He also noted that the Probation Board didn’t revoke the Order and let Walsh continue.

"She appears to have reaped the benefits from said Order. She has been fully abstinent from cannabis since October 2024,” said the barrister, adding that Probation said Walsh “engaged meaningfully throughout”.

He also revealed that Walsh has four children in her care.

"In terms of the supply, I am told it was to close friends and family and there was little or no profit involved,” said Mr McCann.

"She herself was also using cannabis at the time, self-medicating on account of her mental health issues,” the barrister told the court, adding that Walsh suffers from PTSD and chronic back pain.

Mr McCann said Walsh appears to have “turned her life around”.

“There may not be any merit in giving her another Order as she has just completed a nine-month Order. I am told she has very much left this life behind,” he said, adding Probation has assessed her as a “low likelihood of reoffending”.

"She has accepted full responsibility for her offending. She has shown insight into the effects of her behaviour and there is nothing pending that I am aware of,” said Mr McCann. “I would suggest given the strides she has made I would ask that you would consider hanging something over her head.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Walsh she had a “relevant record” and this offending was committed at the start of a Probation Order for very similar offending “which means the court needs to go up the ladder”.

The district judge said that despite the defendant’s “limited record” and her plans to move away, he was going to deal with the matter via a suspended jail sentence.

For supplying drugs Walsh was given a four months jail term suspended for one year. For possession of drugs she was given a two months jail term, also suspended for a year, with both terms to run concurrently.