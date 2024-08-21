Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old unemployed man couldn’t afford the £2,500 he was quoted to insure his car, Craigavon Magistrates Court was told.

Jack Trusdale, from Darling Avenue, in Lurgan, was charged with having no insurance and failing to produce his driving licence.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court was told that police spotted the defendant on March 17 this year driving a grey Volkswagen Jetta on Union Street, Lurgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police checks showed the vehicle had no insurance. The defendant admitted the car was not insured and he was issued with a fixed penalty notice and told he had seven days to surrender his licence and pay the fine.

By May 22, police checks showed the defendant had not surrendered his driving licence or paid the fine. He was advised he would be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan revealed that Trusdale had been stopped on March 10 this year also for no insurance and this matter was seven days later.

Trusdale’s solicitor Mr Pat Vernon said the defendant realises he is going to be disqualified on the ‘totting up’ of points. He added that Trusdale is a single man who bought the car just before the previous incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had tried to insure it but he was getting quoted £2,500 but he just couldn’t afford it because he was unemployed.

"He was home on a Sunday and had a friend who had a child who was sick. The friend’s wife was working shifts at a local factory. The friend rang and asked him to get him some Calpol and he foolishly agreed. He accepts now that he should have known better," said Mr Vernon.

He also told the court that police took the car off the defendant.

The solicitor revealed that Trusdale has yet to get the car back as he is unable to afford to. “So he has suffered that loss,” said Mr Vernon.

"He has learned a very hard lesson.”

District Judge Michael Ranagahan banned the defendant from driving for three months and fined him £200 plus the £15 offender levy. For failing to produce his driving licence, he was fined £100.