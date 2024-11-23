Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of damaging a woman’s car in a dispute among neighbours.

Lee James Culbert, aged 47, from Union Street, Lurgan, appeared before the court charged with criminal damage – accused of damaging a neighbour’s car on June 15 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

No facts were shared but the court heard District Judge Michael Ranaghan had read the papers in the case. Culbert’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client contested the charge but pleaded guilty to attempted criminal damage.

A prosecutor said the district judge had read the two statements of a man and woman and a short CCTV clip. “That effectively is the Crown case.”

District Judge Ranaghan said there was a statement from the complainant in the case ‘whereby she indicates she can’t be certain there was damage’.

“That alone is enough to raise a doubt about criminal damage,” he said.

He added he had seen footage and said the defendant was ‘reckless’ as to whether damage might be caused. He dismissed the count of criminal damage and replaced it with a conviction of attempted criminal damage.

A prosecutor revealed Culbert has a ‘limited criminal record’. He said two ancillary applications from the complainant and her partner claimed the estimate to fix the car is £450.

"It's very unusual in a criminal damage case. Your Worship has seen the footage and will know these are neighbours. I understand there are issues going on behind the scenes. There is unwanted contact between both parties,” said the prosecutor, adding he had instructions to apply for a restraining order.

Culbert’s barrister said: “There is an on-going neighbour dispute. I can tell you that civil injunctions have been taken out the other way. Some of those are still in force. They are all living on top of each other. The children are running around the street together and it would be inappropriate in those circumstances particularly where there are matters pending to be adjudicated against these complainants.”

Mr Halleron said his client works for Almac and is a father-of-three.

District Judge Ranaghan pointed out that children were in the vicinity, adding: “I’m not sure if they saw it but it was nasty enough behaviour.”

He fined Culbert £250 plus the £15 offender levy and ordered him to pay £150 compensation.