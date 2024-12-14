A 21-year-old man was caught driving a car with a low suspension and illegally tinted windows which was deemed by police to be in a ‘dangerous’ condition, a court has heard.

Kian McConville, aged 21, from Balmoral Drive, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with several motoring offences.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

The court heard that on August 28 this year, police were on mobile patrol in the Princeton Drive area of Lurgan and spotted a Seat Leon being driven with what police suspected was an ‘illegal window tint’ on the windscreen plus the driver and passenger doors.

Police examined the vehicle which appeared to be in a ‘dangerous condition’ with the suspension ‘abnormally low’ and several other defects.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the main charge was using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and dismissed some of the charges including one that the driver was unable to have a full view of the road, a charge of having a defective exhaust and silencer, defective tyre and having a defective breaking system.

Charges which remained before the court included dangerous driving plus driving a vehicle with windows which had insufficient light, a charge of having the incorrect form of registration mark, having a defective light, and having a vehicle which was not equipped with a suitable suspension system.

McConville’s solicitor Ms Siún Downey said her client had educational issues when at school.

“The fact that this man was even able to pass his test is really a triumph on its own,” she said.

She explained that her client works for United Wines and starts work at 6.30am finishing at 4.30pm. “His mother has taken him to work today,” said the lawyer, adding her client regarded a driving ban as inevitable but she asked the judge to consider an alternative disposal.

Ms Downey said her client is a young driver and his mother had spoken of the stress that her son’s loss of licence will put on the family.

She shared documentation showing receipts paid for by the defendant’s mother to return the car to a satisfactory state.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said disqualification is inevitable.

“This vehicle should not have been on the road,” he said. “His mother should be aware of that, that he was placing himself in grave danger.”

The district judge said the defendant’s mother had paid for the remedial work. “I am satisfied with that controlling hand of his mother that vehicle is no longer a danger,” he said, adding that he wouldn’t grant the destruction order.

For having a vehicle which allowed insufficient light, McConville was fined £70. For having an incorrect form of registration mark, he was also fined £70. For having a defective light, he was fined £70. For having unsuitable suspension he was also fined £70.

For using a vehicle in a dangerous condition he was fined £70 and banned from driving for three months.