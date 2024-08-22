Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lurgan man, who hit another man while police watched, said he ‘just snapped’ after the injured party had been causing a disturbance at a neighbour’s house for an hour.

Ciaran Robinson, aged 38, from Kilmaine Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

When police approached the area on March 9 this year they spotted the defendant “lift his right hand and strike the injured party to the right side of his face with a punch”.

"The injured party staggered backwards for around four steps,” said the prosecutor.

He revealed the defendant admitted, during interview, hitting the man and giving his reasons for doing so. He also said that the injured party had not engaged with the prosecution and the case was based on what the PSNI officers had witnessed.

Robinson’s solicitor, Mr Pat Vernon, said his client is a single, unemployed man who had been living in the street for more than 30 years and has had no previous problems with any of his neighbours.

"The injured party had only moved in a few weeks previously. On the night in question Mr Robinson had been sitting in his own house and had, by his own admission, drank 10 tins of beer.

"He was quite happy going to bed and was in the middle of his night's sleep when he heard banging and shouting outside in the street in the early hours of the morning,” said Mr Vernon, adding that Robinson spotted the injured party ‘kicking and banging’ at another neighbour’s house.

"They were having their own separate argument. He tried to let it go but it went on for about an hour,” said Mr Vernon. “He finally had enough and went out and told the injured party to go home but he didn’t.

"By his own admission, he snapped and admits to hitting him once in frustration,” said the solicitor adding it was a ‘combination of a bit of drink, being awoken in the early hours of the morning and being disorientated’. He admits he over-reacted.

"He got involved with something that really was nothing to do with him and he accepts that,” said the solicitor.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan sentenced Robinson to three months in prison suspended for one year.