A 30-year-old man, who spat and kicked several police officers, has been described by a judge as acting like ‘an animal’.

Caolan Shannon, from Ardboe Drive, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison to face nine charges of assault on police, one of resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on May 11 this year at around 1.55am, police received a report that a man was intoxicated and assaulting people in Wellington Street, Lurgan.

Police spotted Shannon walking around the street topless and wearing shorts. He ran off around the backs of properties but police found him hiding in bushes in wasteland ‘laying in a bed of nettles’.

He resisted arrest and assaulted police officers while being arrested. One constable was kicked to the chest causing him to fall backwards and sustaining cuts to his arm.

He kicked another constable on the shin and spat on his trousers. Shannon punched and kicked and attempted to spit at a third constable. A fourth constable was kicked to the leg several times and Shannon attempted to headbutt him plus he spat at his right leg.

The defendant was brought to Banbridge custody suite where he assaulted four more police officers. He spat at one of them twice, hitting him in the trouser area. Another constable was kicked multiple times to the thighs while attempting to restrain the defendant from hurting himself and spat on his leg. A third constable was spat on on three separate occasions. Another constable was kicked and this aggravated a pre-existing injury on his thumb.

Shannon’s defence barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

"This is one of these cases where the police want to speak to him about a common assault which doesn’t proceed and he finds himself in a position where he has to face these charges due to his interaction with police which he accepts now, in total sobriety, is completely unacceptable,” said Mr Halleron.

He said he accepts Shannon has an “extensive criminal record” including matters dealt with at Craigavon Magistrates Court last month.

"This is a man who needs to address underlying trauma,” said the barrister, adding that his client is not being released soon.

He revealed that his client is on remand for other alleged offences and is also in breach of a suspended sentence which wasn’t activated during his last sentencing.

He urged District Judge Michael Ranaghan to take a similar tone and not activate the suspended sentence.

"It is inevitable that he will get an immediate custodial sentence for this. This man is going to have to come into the community at some point. He is the father of two young children. He has already missed a significant period of their lives. He missed his mother’s funeral because he was in custody.”

Speaking to the defendant, District Judge Ranaghan said: “Your behaviour to police was ridiculous. Effectively police were dealing with an animal who is kicking, spitting and would have done whatever he could. Thankfully he was overpowered. This has to be a deterrent sentence.”

He said the sentence will be consecutive to the one handed down in July and sentenced Shannon to six months in prison plus the £25 offender levy.