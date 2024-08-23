Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lurgan man, who bit a police officer so badly he left teeth indentations on her leg, has been given a four months jail term after he lashed ‘a torrent of abuse and profanity’ to the Probation Service.

Kian Nelson, aged 20, from Castor Bay Road, was in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with five counts of breaching Probation Orders.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

A prosecutor said the offences date back to May last year when police were tasked to an address in Lurgan where the defendant was ‘aggressive and violent’ towards police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they tried to arrest him, he spat at one officer and bit her on her thigh leaving ‘teeth indentations’. He spat at another officer causing a knee injury. He twisted another officer’s thumb and tried to spit on him as he tried to put on a mouth guard. He damaged the wrist of a fourth officer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted that Nelson was originally sentenced to 140 hours Community Service.

“He has completed nine of those hours and displayed a very poor attitude towards Probation,” he remarked.

Nelson’s barrister Ms Ciara O’Neill said her client was aged 18 at the time of the offences and has a history of mental health and substance abuse issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They appear to have played a significant role in the commission of the original offences,” she said.

"He instructs that the period of time he spent in custody in relation to the original case was extremely challenging for him. He is very concerned about the prospect of returning to custody.

"Since these offences he has stopped taking drugs and has recently been working with a friend to make better use of his time,” said Ms O’Neill, who referred to the pre-sentence report which stated that the defendant’s ‘mental health issues were evident’ and recommended an anger management programme.

"While he has done himself absolutely no favours by failing to engage with the order that was imposed, there are clearly issues going on in the background with Mr Nelson. That might explain, if not excuse, the issues Community Services officers were having with him,” said the barrister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She revealed that Probation had suggested Nelson speak to his GP and avail of professional help but he wasn’t willing to do so.

“His attitude has changed drastically in relation to that and has been referred to St Luke’s in Armagh via his GP for addiction and mental health issues,” she said.

She said Nelson’s family are extremely supportive and he was accompanied by his father to court. She said Nelson is aware custody may be inevitable but asked for leniency, urging the judge to consider leaving something “hanging over his head” such as a suspended sentence.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan was told the defendant spent just over a week on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today you are going to prison, Mr Nelson,” said the judge who described the defendant’s behaviour as “disgusting”, particularly his attack on police. He said he took into account Nelson’s attitude to Probation, giving them “a torrent of abuse and profanity”.

"I think he needs to learn a harsh lesson today,” said the district judge. He revoked the previous sentence and sentenced Nelson to four months in prison. Some hours later he was released on his own bail to appeal the sentence.