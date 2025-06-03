A Co Armagh man, accused of persistent improper used of communications, must wait until November to hear his sentence.

Owen McEvoy, aged 61, from Oakdene Park, Lurgan, appeared in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He faced two charges including wasting police time / false reporting and persistent improper use of communications to cause anxiety both on dates between October 18 and 19 last year.

McEvoy’s barrister Mr Gavyn Cairns said his client pleaded guilty to the persistent misuse of telecoms while a prosecutor withdrew the first charge of wasting police time.

No details of the case were shared in court.

Mr Cairns explained that District Judge Michael Ranaghan had deferred sentence for McEvoy in a ‘kindred’ matter until November 28 this year.

District Judge Ranaghan asked if they were the same type of offences to which Mr Cairns said: “Precisely the same.”

The district judge said he would defer sentence in this case until November 28 also with the same deferral conditions applying.