A Co Armagh man, who stole multiple items including Lego and hairdryers, was in the “throws of addiction” trying to pay drug debts, a court hears.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caolan Francis McConnell, aged 41, from Hill Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

-

Toymaster in High Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google

-

He was facing three sets of charges mostly thefts but also a burglary and possession of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first set of charges McConnell was accused of stealing four Energiser torches and two Daewoo smart watches, at a total value of £199, from Halfords in Lisburn on February 10 this year. He was further accused of stealing wireless headphones, valued at £49.99, from TK Maxx in Lisburn on the same date.

He was also accused of stealing two beauty gift sets and an Adidas jacket, valued at £120, from Sports Direct Lisburn plus a Braun Epilator and perfume gift set valued at £150 from Boots, Lisburn on the same date. He faced a further charge of stealing perfume, valued at £63.99, from The Perfume Shop, Lisburn

In the second set of charges McConnell was accused of the attempted theft of De Walt drills valued at £500 from B&Q Sprucefield on April 29 this year.

He also was charged with stealing three hairdryers on three separate days from Boots, Sprucefield. One hairdryer valued at £200 was stolen on April 27 another valued at £210 was stolen on April 28 and a third valued at £199.99 on April 29 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a third set of charges McConnell was charged with burglary of ML Tools in Portadown, stealing two De Walt drills on May 7 this year. He also was charged with stealing clothing from Peacocks in Portadown valued at £73.50 and Lego toy sets valued at £71.98 from Toymaster in Portadown on the same date.

He was further charged with possessing the Class A drug cocaine on that date.

McConnell’s barrister Mr Conor Coulter said his client pleaded guilty to all charges.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described the first two sets of charges as “mid value” thefts and “effectively shoplifting from various stores” or attempted shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Prosecutor said that in the third set of charges police were informed of a burglary at ML Tools in Obin Street, Portadown at 5pm. The injured party spotted McConnell enter the prohibited back store and lift two drills worth £110 hiding them in his hoodie.

The injured party chased the defendant who later dumped the drills, which were in a plastic Home Bargains bag, at Asda in Portadown. Also found inside the bag was the defendant’s ID and a small bag of cocaine.

Mr Coulter said his client hadn’t come to police attention until his early 30s.

"This is a man who has a remarkable employment history and a home owner. He left school at 16 and was able to buy his own home. He was in the throws of addiction,” said Mr Coulter, adding that McConnell was trying to pay drug debts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Ranaghan said that as these are the first dishonesty by McConnell he would deal with him by way of a suspended sentence.

For each set of charges he was sentenced to three months in custody suspended for a year to run consecutively, leaving McConnell with a total nine-month suspended prison term.