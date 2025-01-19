Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“He was simply acting like a nuisance,” a barrister has told Craigavon court after his client pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour.

Travis Hall, aged 25, from Ardboe Drive, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Sunday August 4 last year police received a report from a woman stating her ex partner, the defendant, was outside her address in Lurgan “shouting at her” and she “wanted him to be removed”.

On arrival a man was spotted in the area by police. The man told police he was Travis Hall but couldn’t provide them with a reason for being in the area.

Police observed he was intoxicated and attempted to move him on at which point he began to shout to the complainant and her family.

"The defendant then stood at the end of the road and refused to move. He began to raise his voice stating he was not going to move,” said the Prosecutor, adding that police then arrested Hall.

"He was handcuffed to the rear and walked to the car where his body became stiff. When asked to get into the car he refused and stood outside it, not complying with police instructions. He was further arrested for resisting police,” said the Prosecutor.

Hall’s barrister said his client has no record. “He was simply acting like a nuisance when he had some alcohol on board,” said the lawyer, adding Hall has two children with the complainant and they are “somewhat reconciled”.

He was fined £150 for each charge with a £15 Offender Levy.