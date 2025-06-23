A Co Armagh man who was fighting with his brothers has been fined £600.

Rory Wells, aged 25, from Downshire Avenue, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to two charges of common assault and one criminal damage.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Wells’ solicitor, Ms Siún Downey, said her client has not come to police attention until recently and his mental health has ‘taken a decline’.

“His relationship has broken down and he’s been having issues. He is hoping to put this bit behind him and move on with his life and have the matter dealt with as quickly as possible,” she said.

The court heard police were called to the Drumbeg area of Craigavon on June 2 last year at 6.40am to a report of a domestic incident.

Police saw the defendant being restrained on the kitchen floor by other family members. They were advised the family had been out the previous night and the defendant had continued to consume alcohol.

"Police were advised the defendant began lashing out and had attacked his two brothers,” said a prosecutor. “The defendant’s mother and father had come downstairs to break the defendant and the two brothers apart.”

Officers were told the brothers were bitten by the defendant with wounds to both their arms. It was further claimed Wells threw his brother’s mobile phone, smashing it. None of the family engaged with the court process.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It seems to be some family thing that's got way out of hand.”

Wells was fined £200 on each charge plus the £15 offender levy and given 18 weeks to pay.