A Lurgan woman has been fined after failing to pay for fuel at a service station.

Alison Elizabeth Flavelle, 55, whose address was given as Loop Hill Park in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 24, charged with five counts of making off without paying.

The charges relate to dates between August 9, 2022 and October 2, 2023.

The defendant had appeared before the court in September 2024, when District Judge Rosie Watters deferred sentence for six months.

Lurgan woman fined by Lisburn Court for failing to pay for fuel. Pic credit: Google

Defence told the court that the defendant had paid back all of the money owed.

He continued: “She is working with the adult learning team and a social worker. She goes to pre-paid pumps now so there is no issue with payment.”

District Judge Rosie Watters fined the defendant £25 on each of the five charges before the court. An offender’s levy of £15 was also imposed.

The district judge told the defendant: “I don’t want to see you back here again.”