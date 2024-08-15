Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman, who refused to leave a house and then kicked out and bit police officers, has escaped a jail sentence.

Amy Frazer, aged 25, from Victoria Street, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with three counts of assaulting police and one charge of disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Frazer appeared in court having pleaded guilty at an earlier court where sentence was deferred.

The court heard that police attended Edward Street in Lurgan on May 27 last year at 3.30am, after a report of a woman refusing to leave a property.

"Police spoke with the occupant of the address who said she wanted Ms Frazer to leave the property, however she refused. Police spoke to the defendant and told her on multiple occasions she needed to leave. The defendant appeared heavily intoxicated and argued with police, however when she was speaking her words made no sense,” said the prosecutor.

Frazer left the property after about 15 minutes, however stayed inside the block of flats and shouted at police, refusing to leave the building. Police explained they would take her to her home address but she was reluctant to go and began shouting and swearing in a public place.

"As police attempted to put the defendant in the police car she kicked her legs out,” said the prosecutor, adding police told her to stop acting this way or she would be arrested.

“At approximately 4.02am, the defendant bit one of the officer’s arms leaving a bite mark on it and she was arrested,” the prosecutor told the court adding that when the defendant was in Banbridge Custody she struggled with police and, while in the cell, attempted to harm herself and attempted to bite and kick another two officers.

"The defendant threw herself onto the ground bringing one of the officers with her, with the officer suffering an injury to her wrist.”

Defence solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, explained that Frazer had entered Sr Consilio’s and a previous judge had deferred sentence due to that.

"She hasn’t come to police attention since, so she has kept her end of the bargain in terms of this period of deferral. She has completed that and it seems it has had the desired impact on her. She’s been doing very well. It is a very positive updated report (pre-sentence report),” said Mr Reid.

"She has been engaging with Narcotics Anonymous. She recently attained her one-year sobriety badge which is a big achievement for her,” said Mr Reid, adding the defendant has gone back to the Southern Regional College to further her education despite recently being diagnosed with ADHD and autism.

In relation to the offences before the court, Mr Reid said Frazer was ‘heavily intoxicated’ at the time and her behaviour was “deplorable”. “She knows that and that is why she has taken the steps she has. It obviously was a very serious incident,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the pre-sentence report shows positive steps.

"Unusually in a case where someone bites a police officer, or anyone in their place of work, I am not going to send you to prison today,” he said, imposing a Combination Order including one year’s Probation and 70 hours Community Service.

"If you don’t comply you will go to prison,” he told the defendant.