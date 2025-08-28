Maghera man found asleep in parked car with flat tyres in Templepatrick was over the limit, court hears

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
A drink driving offence was detected after a car was found with two flat tyres after striking kerbs, a court has heard.

Don Martin Quinn, aged 51, whose address was listed as Tamney Crescent, Maghera, came to police attention at 8.40am at Castleton in Templepatrick on August 2 this year.

A prosecutor told the court that a jack had been under the driver side front wheel and police officers saw the defendant "asleep" in the parked car.

He was found to have an alcohol in breath reading of 44 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that the defendant had finished a night shift as a lorry driver and had then gone to a friend's house where he had some drink.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £250 for driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

